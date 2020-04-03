SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews say an arson investigation is underway after an old business near Una went up in flames Friday evening.
Chief Jeff Hadden with Una Community FD says they responded to the old Sign Master on Spring Street around 8:20 p.m., across the street from Arcadia Elementary School. He says they got the call from Spartanburg County deputies, who told him they were investigating a break-in at the building.
Hadden says SCSO told him when deputies arrived, a person ran out of the building and that a fire was already underway. We're told that person has since been taken into custody, and we are reaching out to SCSO for more information.
Hadden reports one deputy was transported for smoke inhalation.
As of 9:42 p.m., Hadden says they're still fighting the fully-involved fire, but it's now under control.
Stay tuned for updates.
