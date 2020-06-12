ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson fire crews worked to extinguish a house fire that broke out early Friday evening.
Dispatch tells us the call came in around 5:30 p.m. from Thomas Street. We're told Anderson FD and PD responded.
On scene, we learned Anderson FD and Homeland Park FD responded, and that no injures were reported as of 8 p.m. Crews believe the home was vacant.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
