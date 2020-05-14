Revie Drive in Homeland Park

Revie Drive in Homeland Park

 (FOX Carolina/ May 14, 2020)

HOMELAND PARK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews battled a small fire in Homeland Park Thursday evening.

Anderson County dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina the call along Revie Drive came in around 6:48 p.m. They also confirmed county fire crews and the sheriff's office were on scene.

We were able to speak to the homeowner, who told us the fire was small and put out quickly.

