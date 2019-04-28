MOORESBORO, NC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are responding to a fire near the state line between North and South Carolina Sunday evening.
Rutherford County dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina that Cliffside FD is leading the response at the American Zinc ProductS Plant in Mooresboro on Hicks Grove Road.
Chesnee Community FD confirmed on Facebook they were responding alongside other units from Spartanburg County in South Carolina.
Details surrounding the blaze are unknown as of writing. However, we spoke with Capt. Bill Greene of Ellenboro Fire Department, who provided more details during The 10 O'Clock News.
According to Greene, crews responded around 8 p.m. to the plant, noting that flames rose as high as possibly 75 feet into the air. Greene says EFD was one of about 15 crews that responded to the plant, with more than 100 firefighters tackling the blaze.
Greene notes they had the top half of the plant under control during our interview, but were still handling interior fires and could be on scene throughout the night. He also tells us there were about 12 explosions in the building at the beginning of the incident.
Fortunately, no injuries are reported as of writing.
The Rutherford County 911 Communications Center posted to their Facebook page around 10 p.m. that the fire is contained in the facility.
A viewer sent in photos to FOX Carolina showing the smoke rising from the plant.
Just after 10 p.m., we received this statement from American Zinc Products:
"We are supporting the fire department and our main focus is to ensure the safety of our employees, the firefighters and the community. No further comment will be provided at this time."
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
