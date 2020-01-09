MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County crews say they found three male juveniles who went missing from a camp Thursday evening.
Officials tell us the trio went missing from Whetstone Academy on Brians Lake Road around 9 p.m. but were found safely just before 10 p.m.
The three males are aged 11, 12, and 15.
Brandon Burton, fire chief for Walhalla FD, says crews were checking roads and easily accessible areas, like old barns nearby. Crews are on foot and in vehicles, along with an infrared drone in the air.
Crews from Oconee County, Mountain Rest, Oconee Co. Emergency Services, and Prisma Health are all on scene.
