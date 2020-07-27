PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews are working to find two people who went missing on an Upstate river Sunday evening.
Details are still developing, but Pickens County Emergency Management deputy director Pierce Womack tells us the pair was last seen floating on the Saluda River near Hunts Bridge Road.
Womack tells us Pickens Co. Special Operations has two boats on the water searching, and that Greenville County S.O. was going to fly their own helicopter over the area as well.
The scene nearby was still active around 11:30 p.m. Details on scene were not available.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.