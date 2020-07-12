OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people are in the hospital after boats collided on Lake Keowee late Saturday night.
FOX Carolina was tipped off to the scene around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, saying a boating accident unfolded near the Fall Creek Landing. A battalion chief with Oconee County later relayed us information.
According to crews, a bass boat struck a pontoon, and the collision injured two people. Those two victims were transported to a hospital for treatment.
The battalion chief advised us this case was under the jurisdiction of South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources. We've sent a request to SCDNR for more details.
Stay tuned for updates.
