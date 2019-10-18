GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A charge against a Greenville real estate developer have been dismissed, according to public index documents. The documents show that the criminal sexual conduct charge has been dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

Marcus Sewell McCall was originally charged with criminal sexual conduct in November 2017. The plaintiff, Tracey Herlong, filed the civil suit a year later.

McCall has filed a counterclaim to the civil lawsuit.

McCall's attorney, Beattie Ashmore, said the charge was dismissed "because he's innocent, it's that simple."

Ashmore said there is no physical evidence to support the claims against McCall.

FOX Carolina has reached to the solicitor's office and Herlong's attorneys for more on the criminal charge dismissal.

According to the lawsuit filed by Herlong, she said she had dinner with McCall then went back to his house on the night of October 10, 2017. Once they got to his house, the suit claims McCall poured Herlong a glass of wine that was laced with the date-rape drug, GHB.

“The parties agree that they had drinks at dinner and after dinner they went back to Mr. McCall’s condo for more wine. At that point, the stories widely diverge on what happened next,” McCall’s attorney, James Fayssoux, Jr. said.

The suit claims Herlong became unconscious, and that’s when McCall raped her.

"The defendant unequivocally, completely and adamantly denies any of that, but admits they had consensual sex,” Fayssoux said.

Greenville County deputies said the incident was reported on October 25, 2017. Herlong said she went to a doctor, but it was too late for a rape kit; however they were able to test for GHB.

The lawsuit claims the results came back showing a “dangerously high level” of GHB.

"In this particular case, we have had a history with Mr. McCall with incidents where he is either trying to cover up, delete or destroy evidence in the case,” Herlong’s attorney, Jim Bannister said, “On the night of the incident, he took Ms. Herlong’s dress and washed and dried it. We believe that was in order to get rid of the date rape drug that appeared on the dress.”

At an earlier hearing, Herlong’s attorneys asked McCall to turn over his computer records and financial documents.

"One of the things we are looking for in the financial information is to see whether or not he was making an attempt to move or transfer assets or money back and forth or around to other places in an attempt to safeguard it from what was going to be a civil suit,” Bannister said.

McCall’s attorney argued that the request was too invasive.

"That’s what these subpoenas are designed to do. They’re designed to interfere with his business and they're designed to cause pain. Your honor, my client is a very successful real estate developer. With all of his bank accounts, all of his partners and all of his companies, what these subpoenas are asking for causes problems,” Fayssoux said.

The counterclaim filed on behalf of McCall in October 2019 claims the levels of GHB in Herlong's hair "falls well within the normal range of GHB levels in the human body."

The counterclaim also says the two fell asleep and the next morning, "the Plaintiff repeatedly apologized for her behavior the prior evening, indicated that she was embarrassed at how much she drank and stated it was simply 'Tracey being Tracey' and then she initiated consensual sex with the Defendant."

The counterclaim seeks damages against Herlong for slander, malicious prosecution, interference with his business and abuse of process.

A jury trial has been demanded in the case.

Editor's note: We want to point out that, in a case like this involving sexual assault accusations, we do not name the plaintiff without their permission. In this case, Tracey Herlong, through her attorneys, gave permission to be identified in the story.