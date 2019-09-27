ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)-Asheville police said they are trying to identify suspects after a group of patrons at IHOP assaulted a manager.
It happened Thursday around 11:45 a.m.
Police said a large group was dining and got upset when they learned they were being charged for refills of orange juice.
The group wanted to speak to a manager, and then assaulted the manager.
The group also caused property damage inside the restaurant.
Police are now going through surveillance video from inside the restaurant in hopes of identifying the suspects.
Police said the manager’s injuries are not life-threatening.
FOX Carolina has reached out to IHOP for a statement on the matter.
