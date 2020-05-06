BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Brevard man will spend the next 23 years behind bars for the death of a child in 2018, and the district attorney says the child's death was falsely reported.
According to district attorney Greg Newman, 23-year-old Keyshawn Trekell Smith pleaded guilty in Transylvania County Superior Court to 2nd-degree murder. Smith was indicted in 2018 for the charge after a 4-year-old boy, Keegan Gage Bland, died while in Smith's care. Bland suffered trauma to his head on May 4, 2018, and died at Mission Hospital. An autopsy concluded blunt force trauma lead to Bland's death.
Originally, Smith said Bland, the son of his girlfriend, climbed out of a window and fell several feet to the ground outside of the house trailer. Smith and another male inside were babysitting Bland and two other children in the home while Bland's mother was working. Smith was the father to the other two children in the home.
Detectives with the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office found evidence that was inconsistent with Smith's claims. The State Bureau of Investigation checked for body fluids and found traces of blood in the bathroom.
“I authorized the plea to second degree murder in this case because no one could explain to me what actually happened inside the home to the child,” said Newman. “Even the other adult in the home gave very little clarity about what occurred to the child. What we know for certain is that the 4 year old was being supervised by the defendant and, during this time, sustained injuries to his head. We still have questions about what actually occurred, but I believe the defendant is responsible for the injuries to the child and I believe this plea holds him responsible. The child’s mother is relieved that the case is not going to trial and she is very supportive of this outcome."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.