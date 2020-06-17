ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said murder and other charges have been filed in the officer-involved shooting that claimed Rayshard Brooks' life.
Brooks was shot and killed by a now-former police officer, Garrett Rolfe, on June 12 outside a Wendy's restaurant.
Brooks died after being shot twice in the back and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. Howard said one of the bullets penetrated Brooks' heart.
Howard said this is the ninth time Fulton County has charged a law enforcement officer in a deadly encounter.
Howard said no medical help was provided to Brooks for more than two minutes after he was shot. One officer is accused of kicking Brooks when he was on the ground and the other officer is accused of standing on Brooks' shoulders during that timeframe.
Howard said prosecutors have concluded that Brooks also did not pose a significant threat to the officers at the time he was shot. Brooks was running away when the shots were fired.
Howard said the officers also violated police policy by firing a taser at Brooks as he was running away from officers.
Fired officer Garrett Rolfe is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, multiple other aggravated assault charges for firing additional shots, criminal damage for shooting into a vehicle, and seven violations of office.
The second fired officer, Devin Brosnan, faces three charges: aggravated assault for stepping on Brooks' shoulders, and two violations of office.
Both suspects have been asked to surrender themselves by 6 p.m. Thursday.
Brosnan will testify for the state, so the court is asking that he be released on a $50,000 bond. Howard said they are asking the judge to deny bond for Rolfe.
Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed via Twitter they were not consulted on the charges filed by the DA.
Statement on last Friday’s OIS in Atlanta. The GBI was not aware of today’s press conference before it was conducted. We were not consulted on the charges filed by the District Attorney. (1/2)— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 17, 2020
They later released a full statement on their Facebook page:
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Atlanta Police Department on Friday night, June 12th, to investigate an officer involved shooting at the Wendy’s Restaurant on University Avenue. We are in the process of conducting this investigation. Although we have made significant progress in the case, we have not completed our work. Our goal in every officer involved shooting case we are requested to review, is to complete a thorough, impartial investigation before we submit the file to the respective District Attorney’s Office.
The GBI was not aware of today’s press conference before it was conducted. We were not consulted on the charges filed by the District Attorney. Despite today’s occurrence, the GBI will complete its mission of completing an impartial and thorough investigation of this incident and we will submit the file, once completed, to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.
