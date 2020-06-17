ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said he will announce his decision regarding charges in the officer-involved shooting of Rayshard Brooks on Wednesday afternoon.
The announcement will be made during a 3 p.m. news conference.
Brooks was shot and killed by a now-former police officer, Garrett Rolfe, on June 12 outside a Wendy's restaurant.
RELATED: Fired APD officer disciplined for use of force prior to shooting Rayshard Brooks
