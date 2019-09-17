STEPHENS COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) Officials in Stephens County are investigating a fire that completely destroyed a camper, and left one person dead early Tuesday morning.
A press release says Big Smith Volunteer firefighters responded to a residential fire on Oak Valley Road in Toccoa, Georgia around 2:30 a.m. to find a camper up in flames.
Once the blaze was eliminated and firefighters were able to enter the camper, they found the body of who they believe to be the 80-year-old resident.
Officials say that due to the condition of the body, it was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for further tests before an exact identification and cause of death can be determined.
"The 27 foot camper was parked at the Toccoa RV Park when the fire occurred. Right now, careless smoking cannot be eliminated as the cause," said Safety Fire Commissioner John King. "The suspected victim was on oxygen and was known to be a heavy smoker. No foul play is suspected."
Investigators with the Safety Fire Commissioner's Office are assisting the Big Smith Volunteer Fire Department, Stephens County Coroner's Office, and the Stephens County Sheriff's Office in their investigation.
