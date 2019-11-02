TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An investigation is under way in Greenville County after a body was found in a vehicle along Sam Langly Road, according to officials.
The Greenville County coroner's office is investigating after the body was found early Saturday morning. Officials say the vehicle appeared to have caught fire after driving off the roadway. The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.
The incident is under investigation, so details are limited at this time.
