GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police are investigating with the Greenville County Coroner's Office along Alameda Street on Sunday afternoon.
Alia Paramore with Greenville Police says this is in active scene at the moment.
One person is dead, Coroner Kent Dill confirmed to FOX Carolina.
Stay with us as we learn more about the investigation.
