UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found along a street in Union County, according to Sheriff Taylor with the Union County Sheriff's Office.
The body was found at the end of Williams Street. SLED is on scene assisting with the investigation.
The identity of the victim, as well as other details have not been released at this time.
FOX Carolina has reached out the coroner's office for further information.
