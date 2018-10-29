ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a traffic stop on I-85 has led to an investigation by a federal agency.
Monday night, deputies said they initiated a traffic stop on I-85 near mile marker 11 in Anderson County.
After making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, deputies said they called in a federal agency.
The Department of Homeland security is currently investigating.
Details are limited at this time.
