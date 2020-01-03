SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg County deputies said Firday the teen accused in a string of crimes, including armed robbery and sex assaults, in the city of Spartanburg has been charged for additional crimes in the county.
The crime spree unfolded on New Year's Day.
The suspect, 19-year-old Jamal Ryan Smith of Spartanburg, was arrested on Thursday after Spartanburg County deputies said he led them on a foot chase and pulled a gun during the pursuit.
Spartanburg police initially charged Smith with five counts of kidnapping, five counts of armed robbery, five counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and three counts of criminal sexual conduct.
Spartanburg County deputies also charged Smith with pointing and presenting a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon for the incident involving a gun during the foot chase before his arrest. Deputies also charged Smith with burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after an incident on Sherwood Drive on Wednesday.
Smith faces 26 charges as of Friday afternoon and the investigation is ongoing.
STRING OF CRIMES IN SPARTANBURG
Police said they were first called around 1:21 p.m. on New Year's Day about two separate sexual assault victims at businesses on Southport Road and Cedar Springs Road.
Once incident happened at the Domino's Pizza on Southport Road. The incident states police were called to a disturbance with weapons that included a sexual assault investigation.
The second incident was at AIM Fitness on Cedar Springs Road. The incident report states the case involved a forcible sex assault and kidnapping in which a handgun was used.
Later, at 6:47 p.m., police said they were called to the Advanced Auto at 2189 Southport Road for an armed robbery.
In that case, officers said the same suspect entered the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the cash register and the safe. A store employee complied with the suspect's demands and handed him cash.
The suspect fled on foot.
K-9s were called in but the suspect was not found.
In all the cases in the city, police said the suspect is a male, around 18, who was armed with a semi-automatic style handgun. The suspect was wearing white Nikes, blue jeans, and a faded black or gray hooded sweatshirt during all three crimes. Police said he used the hoodie to hide his face, only exposing his right eye to victims.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY BURGLARY
Spartanburg County deputies said Smith was also charged in a burglary on Sherwood Drive that occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
The victim told deputies the suspect came to her door and when she cracked it open, he asked her for a dollar. When the victim refused to give the suspect money, she said he pushed open the door and entered the home. The victim said the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at her husband, who was also armed. When the suspect saw the husband's gun, he reportedly ran off toward Robinhood Road.
ONGOING INVESTIGATION
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888CRIMESC, or Investigator Chindar Ryant at 864-612-0880.
(2) comments
Sometimes, I wish we had a severe punishment for this (such as the death penalty) for people like this. Maybe it would discourage them from doing such terrible things 😔
amazing the amount of crimes that the 13% commit every year .
