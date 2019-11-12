LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies said a 12 year old boy reported missing was found safe early Wednesday morning.
Deputies had said around 6 p.m. Tuesday Hunter walked away from 3 Human Services Road in Clinton.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office reported he was found shortly before 3 a.m. and that more information would be released later on Wednesday.
