ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said an 18-year-old male has been charged in connection with a sexual assault on a juvenile.
The assault was reported on March 21 and reportedly occurred at T.L. Hanna High School.
Deputies said Jecobe Zion Fuller was arrested on March 28.
Online jail records show Fuller was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16.
Fuller was released from jail on March 29 on bond.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Anderson County School District Five for information on Fuller’s status at the school.
