UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union County deputies said a 12-year-old student at Sims Middle School was arrested and released into parents’ custody after an indecent exposure incident at the school.
According to an incident report. It happened on Wednesday afternoon.
The assistant principal notified the SRO about 1:30 p.m. that the student exposed private body parts in class.
The teacher and several other students saw it happen, the report states.
The child was charged with indecent exposure.
