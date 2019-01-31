GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect has been charged with murder after a missing Greenville County teen was found dead in Laurens County.
Deputies said Thursday Sosa Mandiez Croft, 18, was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a wepon during a violent crime, armed robbery, and grandlarceny..
Deputies said the case began as a missing person’s investigation Wednesday morning involving a 16-year-old.
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said they found the missing teen’s car on Woodruff Road and blood was found in the vehicle.
“During the course of investigation, investigators learned that Croft and the victim had engaged in some sort of drug deal prior to Croft stealing the victim’s car and ultimately shooting him,” Lt. Ryan Flood said in a news release.
Flood said deputies found the missing teen’s body near Deer Wood Circle in Laurens County early Thursday morning.
Flood said the investigation is still ongoing and deputies ask for anyone with any additional information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
The coroner identified the deceased as Joshua Meeks of Setters Court in Mauldin. He died from a gunshot wound Tuesday around 10:15 p.m.
Greenville County Schools said Meeks was an 11th grade student at Mauldin High School. He was also an honor student and member of the football team.
The school district also said Croft last attended Greenville County Schools in the 2016-2017 school year. At the time he was a student at JL Mann High School.
