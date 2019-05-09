WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said a Wellford man was arrested Wednesday on a list of child porn charges.
Deputies said they began investigating in April after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child porn files were being uploaded from Spartanburg County.
Deputies said the investigation led them to a home on Padgett Court where Ethan Fisher, 19, admitted to uploading child porn images of to cloud storage accounts.
Fisher also admitted to having a Samsung phone which contained multiple child porn images. Deputies said these images depicted underage boys “in a state of sexually explicit nudity or engaged in sexual acts.”
Fisher was arrested and charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree.
Fisher was in jail for five hours before being freed on bond.
Deputies said the Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.
