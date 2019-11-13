GAINESVILLE, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old runaway from Gainesville, GA may be in the Greenville area with a 23-year-old man.
Deputies are searching for Brooklynn McKenzie Rivera. They say she may be with Gregory Austin Cline, who drives a gray 1998 Honda Accord with tag number 4607MW.
Brooklynn has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooklynn Rivera, Gregory Cline or the vehicle is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ayers at (770) 533-7187.
