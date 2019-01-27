Simpsonville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says a K-9 unit helped safely locate an elderly man who went missing in Simpsonville Sunday morning.
Earlier, GCSO was on scene in the 200 block of Rivers Edge Circle in Simpsonville searching for 91 year old Bronishaw Grodzki, who is Polish and spoke little English.
Mr. Grodzki was last seen at about 9 a.m. this morning when he went for a walk. Deputies used K9’s and air support in the search for Mr. Grodzki, and GCSO says bloodhound Josie found Grodzki in the evening.
GCSO says Grodzki is now receiving medical treatment.
Multiple agencies helped in the search, including Simpsonville FD, Fountain Inn FD, Canebrake FD, Greenville County ERT, SC Task Force 6, and SC Foothills Search and Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.