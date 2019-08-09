GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Just before 8 a.m. Greenville County dispatch confirmed that a 9-year-old Matthew Yarbrough who went missing from a camp in the northern part of the county had been found safe.
Yarbrough went missing from the YMCA Camp in Greenville Thursday evening.
The sheriff's office said 9-year-old Matthew Yarbrough was discovered missing around 5 p.m. while attending the camp at 100 YMCA Camp Road.
Helicopters, drones, K-9 teams, ATVs and about 130 people flooded the area Thursday night but couldn't locate the boy.
Search and Rescue Teams resumed their search for Matthew around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning after suspending it Thursday night.
A neighboring camp, Green River Reserve, found the boy walking on a gravel road shortly before 8 a.m., about two miles from where he disappeared.
Jones notes crews searched the entire camp and immediate area around it, with plans to expanded their search radius Friday morning.
Matthew was in good condition but did have a few minor scratches, deputies said. The boy told them he had covered up with leaves to stay warm overnight and had drank some creek water.
Deputies said the boy's skills as a hiker was a big help to him Thursday night.
As for why he wandered off, officials said Matthew "was out enjoying camp."
Greenville County deputies gave him a sticker after he was rescued, making him an honorary deputy.
GCSO was joined in the search by Cedar Mountain Fire Rescue, Connestee Fire Rescue, and Transylvania County Sheriff's Office.
YMCA Camp Greenville released this statement Thursday night:
“At YMCA Camp Greenville, the safety and well-being of children in our care always has been and always will be a top priority. We alerted the authorities this afternoon as soon as we learned that he was missing and have been focusing all our efforts on the search and rescue mission to locate him. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.”
