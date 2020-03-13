RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) –
UPDATE - Deputies said Sky Duncan was found safe Friday afternoon, hours after they asked for the community's help tracking her down.
PREVIOUSLY:
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has asked for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who previously ran away in January.
Deputies said they are searching for Sky Mercedes Duncan.
She is 5’1” tall, 135 pounds, and had long, curly back hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie, blue jeans, and brown UGG boots.
Deputies said she may be with a male acquaintance who is driving a white 2000 Mercury Cougar bearing NC Plate HCR-8121
Anyone with information is asked to call 828-286-2911.
PREVIOUSLY - Rutherford County deputies say runaway teen, Sky Duncan, was found, is back home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.