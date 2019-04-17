ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said an 18-year-old male has been charged in connection with a sexual assault on a juvenile.
The assault was reported on March 21 and reportedly occurred at T.L. Hanna High School.
Deputies said Jecobe Zion Fuller was arrested on March 28.
Online jail records show Fuller was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16.
The arrest warrant states a forensic interview was conducted with the victim and text messages sent to the victim after the non-consensual encounter were collected as evidence.
Fuller was released from jail on March 29 on bond.
Deputies said Fuller was a student at the time of the incident.
Anderson County School District Five spokesman Kyle Newton released this statement on the issue:
"School district officials are aware of the law enforcement investigation of an alleged assault that took place at TL Hanna after school hours, and we are working with law enforcement officials as they conduct their investigation."
When asked about Fuller's status at the school, Newton added:
"Due to privacy laws, the district can't release individual information regarding students, but I can verify that any time there is an active criminal investigation, any student(s) involved are removed from the school while law enforcement investigates."
MORE NEWS - Ben & Jerry's recalls select ice cream flavors due to undeclared tree nuts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.