STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies have charged a Starr woman accused of sexual battery involving a 15-year-old girl.
Deputies said Savannah Elizabeth Creswell was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16.
According to the arrest warrant, the sexual abuse occurred on multiple occassions between September 21 and November 17, 2018.
