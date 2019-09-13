ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 75-year-old woman was missing out of Anderson County, deputies say. The public's assistance was being requested in locating Barbara J Barrentine.
The 75-year-old was found in Pickens County with a family member.
Deputies say she was located safely.
