BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County said a man has died after a weekend shooting and two people have been charged with murder. One of those murder suspects is behind bars and the second is wanted.
Deputies said the shooting happened on March 13 at an address on Belton Highway. When deputies arrived, they found Kevin B. Pierce of Anderson with a gunshot wound. Pierce was airlifted to the hospital where deputies said he passed away due to his shooting injuries.
Deputies said Monday that arrest warrants were signed charging Johnathan P. Hart and Timothy N. Wells with murder. Hart was taken into custody but deputies are still searching for Wells.
According to arrest warrants, the suspects got into an argument with the victim that resulted in Pierce being shot in the head. The warrant states the incident was captured on camera and there were witnesses around.
Anyone with information on Wells' whereabouts is asked to call 864-260-4405 or call SC Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
FOX Carolina has asked deputies if an old mug shot is available of Wells as the search for him continues. Deputies provided this one:
