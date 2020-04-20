ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies are searching for two men accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman during a robbery attempt back in February.
Deputies said Tuesday Ronnie Albert Dion Gaddis and Russell Demetrius Leshon Calhoun are both wanted for murder, child death while In uterus during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies said the men are charged in the Feb. 13 shooting death of Sabrina Lowery on Bryon Circle.
Marquis L. Bailey has already been arrested for his involvement in the incident and has been charged with two counts of accessory before the fact, deputies said.
Deputies ask anyone who knows the whereabouts of Gaddis or Calhoun to call 911 or 864-260-4400 and do not attempt to approach them. They should be considered armed and dangerous.
