GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two people accused in a drive-by shooting that injured a woman on May 17 have been arrested.
Deputies said the shooting happened in West 8th Street in the Woodside community.
Deputies said the second suspect, William Robert Nash Gillespie, was arrested Thursday after he was found in Laurens County.
On May 22, deputies said the first suspect, Kara Ann Skipper, 33, was arrested.
“During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that Gillespie and Skipper drove to 8th street and opened fire from their vehicle, striking a female victim at least one time.,” said Lt. Ryan Flood in a news release. “The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and is still recovering from her injuries,” he added.
Both Gillespie and Skipper are charged withAttempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime and Criminal Conspiracy. Skipper was given no bond and Gillespie is awaiting a bond hearing, Flood said.
incredible , was the 13% out of bullets ? betting on an eskimo to have done this one since it obviously it was not amish .
