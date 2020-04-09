GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said Thursday three people have been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that unfolded Sunday evening.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. from Calvert Street.
On Thursday deputies announced the arrests of Eric Carr, 23, Ryan Adam Carr, 21, and Kelsey Savannah White, 21.
"Each defendant was charged with four counts of Attempted Murder due to the fact there were four people within the direct area of the shooting, including one victim who was struck. That victim is recovering and has been released from the hospital," said Lt. Ryan Flood.
The victim was inside a car and was struck in the leg.
Flood sad deputies found and seized multiple guns connected to the suspects, including 3 that had been stolen.
"The investigation is ongoing; however investigators believe the victims in this case were mistaken for another intended target, who investigators are still working to identify," Flood added.
Ryan Carr is also facing charges for Possession of a Controlled Substance after drugs were found on him during his arrest. He also had unrelated warrants for Failure to Comply and Violation of Probation.
Deputies said the Carrs are brothers.
If anyone has additional information, deputies ask them to call 23-CRIME.
