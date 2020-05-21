GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station late Wednesday night.
Dispatch says the robbery was called in around 11:35 p.m. from the Spinx on White Horse Road.
Deputies said three males entered the store and one was armed. The men demanded cash and stole tobacco products before fleeing.
No one was hurt.
We've reached out to public information officers for more information.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.