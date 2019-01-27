Simpsonville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene in the 200 block of Rivers Edge Circle in Simpsonville in reference to a missing person case.
The Sheriff’s Office is searching for 91 year old Bronishaw Grodzki, male, 4’11,119 lbs last seen wearing grey sweatpants, green jacket, black beanie, tennis shoes and walks with a cane.
Mr. Grodzki was last seen at about 9 am this morning when he went for a walk. Deputies are using K9’s and air support in the search for Mr. Grodzki.
Mr. Grodzki is polish and only understands a little English. If anyone has seen or comes in contact with him, they are asked to call 9-1-1 and keep him in sight until Deputies can arrive.
