LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County deputies said the administrator of the Laurens Memorial Home for the Aged was arrested and charged for assault and battery third degree after involving a client at the home.
Deputies said the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on May 28 about an employee of the Laurens Memorial Home assaulting a client.
Deputies said they interviewed the victim, multiple witnesses, and surveillance footage, and identified Carolyn Penland as the suspect.
Deputies said Penland, 74, was arrested Friday and transported to the county jail for booking.
