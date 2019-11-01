GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are on scene along Old Hunts Bridge Road after locating a stolen vehicle, and pursuing two suspects.
The call for a suspicious vehicle came just after 1 p.m.
Dispatch says the call did result in a foot chase involving deputies, when the two occupants decided to flee. Deputies are now searching for the two males, one with red hair and no shirt, who took off running from the parked car.
Upon investigation, deputies learned the vehicle was stolen during the commission of an auto-break-in that occurred on October 27th. Deputies have requested the assistance of air support and K-9 officers in locating the suspects.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
