ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said they are investigating after a homeowner shot a suspect in an attempted home invasion Thursday morning.
It happened around 6 a.m. on Norfolk Circle.
The suspect was wounded. Deputies did not know the suspect’s condition as of Thursday afternoon.
Children were inside the home at the time.
No charges were filed against the homeowner. The case remains under investigation.
