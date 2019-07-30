PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said a 42-year-old man was arrested Monday for a sex offense involving a child which occurred 20 years ago.
Robert Ralph Ray III was booked into the Anderson County jail Monday on a charge of lewd act on a child under 16.
Deputies said they began investigating in May of this year when the victim came forward and disclosed that she had been sexually abused as a child.
According to the arrest warrant, the victim was 14 between May and December of 1999 when the abuse occurred. The warrant states Ray exposed himself and groped the child under her clothes at an address in Pendleton.
