ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a military recruiter is accused of sexually battering a female juvenile victim.
A post on ACSO's Facebook page announced the arrest of 27-year-old Lewis Campbell Vaughn IV on Friday. ACSO says he met with the victim and engaged in the battery with her. Detectives investigated the case and found enough evidence to charge Vaughn.
Online records show Vaughn was arrested on Wednesday but bonded out that same night. He's charged with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, with the victim under the age of 16.
