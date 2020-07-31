Lewis Campbell Vaughn IV

Lewis Campbell Vaughn IV is accused of sexually battering a juvenile female under the age of 16. This person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 (Photo: Anderson County Sheriff's Office/ July 31, 2020)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a military recruiter is accused of sexually battering a female juvenile victim.

A post on ACSO's Facebook page announced the arrest of 27-year-old Lewis Campbell Vaughn IV on Friday. ACSO says he met with the victim and engaged in the battery with her. Detectives investigated the case and found enough evidence to charge Vaughn.

Online records show Vaughn was arrested on Wednesday but bonded out that same night. He's charged with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, with the victim under the age of 16.

