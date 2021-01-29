ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson woman is in jail after an investigation by deputies turned up meth, guns, and more at her residence.
In a Facebook post Friday, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office says their deputies conducted an investigation into Kristi R. Powel's residence on Ellen Street, and got a warrant to search it on January 27. Their search turned up about 330 grams of meth, along with a small collection of guns. Deputies also found several bottles of pills and a large sum of cash in U.S. dollars.
Powel is now charged with trafficking meth and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.