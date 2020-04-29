MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest in a fatal shooting along Bates Crossing Road Monday night.
According to emergency dispatchers, deputies were called to the scene around 8:09 p.m. on April 27.
Dispatch said the victim was taken to the hospital after deputies arrived.
On Tuesday, deputies confirmed the victim had passed away. The coroner later identified the victim as 51, John David Sigglers, Jr. His manner of death was ruled as a homicide.
Deputies say the incident was initially described as an accident.
They say a search warrant of 29-year-old Jordan Douglas Jaggers' mobile home yielded the discovery of marijuana. Jaggers was subsequently charged with possession of drugs.
However, through their investigation, deputies say they learned that Jaggers reportedly shot and killed Sigglers Jr. - who had been invited into the mobile home, as the two were reportedly friends for a number of years.
Jaggers has ultimately been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He's housed at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond for the drug-related charge, and is awaiting a bond hearing for the other charges.
