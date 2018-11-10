GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County deputies announced Saturday morning that they have made a third arrest in connection to the assault of an elderly couple in September.
Investigators arrested 38-year-old Jermaine Bernard Williams at 4 a.m. Saturday.
Williams had been previously arrested on marijuana charges during the November 7 search warrants related to the W.E. Willis incident.
Though there were no charges immediately associated with the robbery and kidnapping, new information found this morning led investigators to establish probable cause.
Williams is being charged with the following:
- Burglary 1st degree
- Assault and Battery 1st Degree
- 2 counts of Kidnapping
- Arson 3rd degree
- Criminal Conspiracy
- Grand Larceny over $10,000
- 2 counts of Armed Robbery
Williams will appear in bond court Saturday afternoon.
Deputies announced Thursday that two men had been arrested in connection to the kidnapping.
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Nearly two months after a kidnapping that left an Upstate co…
The investigation remains ongoing.
MORE NEWS: Judge re-sentences death row inmate to life in prison after learning of severe brain damage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.