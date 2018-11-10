GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County deputies announced Saturday morning that they have made a third arrest in connection to the assault of an elderly couple in September.

Investigators arrested 38-year-old Jermaine Bernard Williams at 4 a.m. Saturday.

Williams had been previously arrested on marijuana charges during the November 7 search warrants related to the W.E. Willis incident.

Though there were no charges immediately associated with the robbery and kidnapping, new information found this morning led investigators to establish probable cause.

Williams is being charged with the following:

Burglary 1st degree

Assault and Battery 1st Degree

2 counts of Kidnapping

Arson 3rd degree

Criminal Conspiracy

Grand Larceny over $10,000

2 counts of Armed Robbery

Williams will appear in bond court Saturday afternoon.

Deputies announced Thursday that two men had been arrested in connection to the kidnapping.

The investigation remains ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Judge re-sentences death row inmate to life in prison after learning of severe brain damage