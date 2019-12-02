GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they've now arrested three people in connection to a shooting that left one injured at a Greenville Economy Inn on December 1.
According to investigators, the shooting unfolded just after 3 a.m. at the Economy Inn along Augusta Road. One male victim was located with a gunshot wound and transported to the nearby hospital.
Investigators initially charged 31-year-old Jarvis Jerome Kanard with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, and first degree burglary.
Upon investigation, officials learned Kanard shot the suspect at least one time following an altercation that is believed to be drug related.
Kanard went through Greenville County bond court Sunday afternoon.
Later Sunday, deputies say they made two additional arrests in connection to the incident. 29-year-old Dentria Quient garnett and 55-year-old Earl Eugene Browning face several charges for their involvement in the shooting.
Garnett has been charged with the following:
- Attempted murder
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- 1st degree Burglary
- Armed Robbery
- Criminal Conspiracy
Browning has been charged with 1st degree Burglary, Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy.
Both men remain in the Greenville County Detention Center on unpaid bonds - $65,000 for Garnett and $40,000 for Browning.
Investigators are still working to determine if there were any other parties involved and ask for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - Fire damages residence along Crowes Roost Road in Walhalla, officials say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.