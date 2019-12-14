GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office is searching for an attempted murder suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, they posted to social media.
Dillion Scott Dobbins has active warrants for attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
If you see Dobbins, do not approach. Call 911 and report his location, deputies say.
