NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for several suspects accused of ambushing a car with children inside and firing shots into a building.
Deputies said the suspects laid in wait at Mt. Zion Baptist Church near the intersection of Vincent and Kendall Road in the Helena area of Newberry for a car leaving a home on Vincent Street. As the car approached, the suspects began shooting at the moving car. Four people were in the car, including two small children.
At least one bullet entered a business across the street.
The suspects fled before deputies arrived.
Deputies said one of the men they are searching for is Kevis Devon Price, 29, who they say has an extensive violent record and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.
“Miraculously no one was injured in this extremely violent and irresponsible act,” Sheriff Lee Foster said in a news release. “Anyone that would shoot into a car with small children should never be able to walk as a free person again. We will search for him, we will find him, and we will prosecute him. He can run, but he will never be able to hide.”
Deputies believe the shooting stemmed from a vendetta Price may have with a family member of the people in the car.
“It appears the victims in this situation are innocent and just happen to be kin to someone Price is in conflict,” the sheriff said.
Price is wanted for four counts of attempted murder and shooting into a dwelling/building.
If anyone has any information, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers.
MORE NEWS - El Chapo's attorney asks judge to intervene over 'cruel and unusual' prison conditions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.