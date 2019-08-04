Dollar General generic
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies reportedly are investigating a robbery at the Dollar General in Etowah, that took place early Sunday morning.

Investigators say a man walked in Sunday morning, displayed a weapon to the clerk and left with a large amount of money.

Deputies say no one was hurt, thankfully. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Major Frank Stout with Henderson County Sheriff's Office says detectives are working to secure video surveillance footage from the incident. 

