DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said a man on the run from West Virginia with a 14-year-old kidnapping was arrested after a felony traffic stop in Spartanburg County Sunday night.
Deputies said they received a call from the Vienna Police Department in West Virginia around 10 p.m. Sunday that a vehicle with an Alabama license plate being driven by the kidnapping suspect may be traveling through the Upstate.
Deputies staged in an area around Highway 290 and I-85 and then conducted a felony stop operation when the vehicle appeared.
Both the suspect, Yashar King, 18, of Montgomery, AL, and the 14-year-old victim were taken into custody without incident.
The 14-year-old reportedly told deputies she and King had been communicating via Snapchat, then met a mall in West Virginia on Saturday, and began their road trip south.
Deputies said King was charged with fugitive from justice in Spartanburg County and has waived extradition back to West Virginia, where he is charged with kidnapping.
The 14-year-old’s mother arrived in Spartanburg County Monday morning to retrieve her daughter.
