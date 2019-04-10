GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a former Bob Jones University police department officer has been charged with multiple offenses related to sex assaults on a vulnerable adult who was entrusted to his care.
Deputies said they began investigating on March 14 after receiving a report of the abuse, which reportedly took place over a three-year period.
Darren Thomas Wesley was arrested Tuesday night and charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, assault and battery first degree, abuse to a vulnerable adult, and neglect of a vulnerable adult.
According to the arrest warrants, Wesley sexually assaulted the victims on multiple occasions. The warrants state the victim is unable to care for herself and that Wesley was in a position of authority over the victim and was aware of her mental issues. The warrants also state the victim’s mental issues prevented her from consenting to the sex acts.
Deputies said the abuse did not occur on the campus of Bob Jones University and investigators are not aware of any students or faculty being involved.
